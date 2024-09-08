Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

AOA opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

