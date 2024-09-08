Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is LSV Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,289,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $492,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. 21,853,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,798,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

