Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 281 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $61.12. 3,991,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

