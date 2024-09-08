Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 508 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.