Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 227.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

