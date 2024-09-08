Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $66.91. 5,196,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

