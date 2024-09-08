Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.2 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $825.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $863.85. The stock has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

