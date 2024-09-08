Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 11,124 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. 280,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,732. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.