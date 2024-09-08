Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 6,007 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SCHG traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

