WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Up 7.7%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 34,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 59,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WildBrain

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$288.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.