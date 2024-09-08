Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $43.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.37. 7,187,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The firm has a market cap of $510.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

