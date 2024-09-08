Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.70. The company had a trading volume of 287,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,277. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.