Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $547.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.87 and a 200-day moving average of $544.94.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

