Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

