Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.