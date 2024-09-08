Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Corteva by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 426,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

