Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

