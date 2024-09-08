Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,708 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 814,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,336,000 after buying an additional 276,342 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

