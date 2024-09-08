Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Woolworths Price Performance
Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.51 on Friday. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
About Woolworths
