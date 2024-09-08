Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Woolworths Price Performance

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.51 on Friday. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Get Woolworths alerts:

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.