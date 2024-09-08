Xai Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.68 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Xai has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $109.68 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,283,034,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,251,973 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,282,355,855.8723407 with 611,572,897.7655156 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18092169 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $7,651,087.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

