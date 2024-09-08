XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. XSGD has a market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $65,520.27 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,400,109 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD is a stablecoin pegged to the Singapore Dollar (SGD) and operates on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Zilliqa. Each XSGD token is fully collateralized one-for-one by the Singapore Dollar, providing a stable and reliable digital currency option for users. XSGD is issued by StraitsX, a trademark of Xfers Pte Ltd, and is a licensed Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It facilitates near-instantaneous cross-border transactions and allows for the swapping of other stablecoins at competitive rates. XSGD supports micropayments due to its ability to be counted out to six decimal places, addressing a key limitation of traditional fiat-based digital payment systems. XSGD’s versatility also extends to its usability across various blockchain ecosystems, including Zilliqa and Ethereum, thereby enhancing its utility in the evolving landscape of digital finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

