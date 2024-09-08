Ycg LLC Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 4.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,936. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

