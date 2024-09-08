Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Position Lifted by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $832,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.