Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Raised to $5.75 at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.17. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,838 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Yext by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

