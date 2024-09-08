Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Up 4.8%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.99). Approximately 54,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,564.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.82. The stock has a market cap of £259.25 million, a PE ratio of 914.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

