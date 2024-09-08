Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 2.2 %
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
