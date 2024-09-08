Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.23. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.