10,427 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.