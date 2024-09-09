321,200 Shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Acquired by Ping Capital Management Inc.

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 321,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Grupo Supervielle makes up 0.7% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.