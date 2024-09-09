3,446 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after acquiring an additional 488,114 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after buying an additional 534,462 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

