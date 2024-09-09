3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

DDD opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

