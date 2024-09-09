656,762 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 656,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,734,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) comprises 2.1% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $204,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $41,360,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $12,853,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $26.08 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

