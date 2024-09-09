Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of AAN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

