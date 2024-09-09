Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $44.82 million and $1.57 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars.
