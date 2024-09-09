Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

