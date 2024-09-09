Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

