Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $700.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

