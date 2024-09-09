Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,026,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.