Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GPN opened at $107.95 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

