Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 218,592 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 3.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3,283.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,136 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,093,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 190.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

