Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,292,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

