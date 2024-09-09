ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

ADTRAN Stock Down 2.7 %

ADTN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 58.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 28.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

