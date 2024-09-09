Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $134.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.