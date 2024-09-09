AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.90. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2,696,620 shares traded.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $812.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $11,721,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

