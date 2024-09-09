aelf (ELF) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.84 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $266.78 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

