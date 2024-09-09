Aerodrome Finance Trading Down 8.7% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $83.51 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

