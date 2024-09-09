Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. Laidlaw lifted their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Affimed stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. 23,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,112. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

