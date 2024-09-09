AIGH Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.35% of Smartkem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Smartkem Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTK opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66. Smartkem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Smartkem alerts:

Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Smartkem Company Profile

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.