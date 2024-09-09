Aion (AION) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $894,960.84

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $894,960.84 and approximately $119.84 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000123 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

