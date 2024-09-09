Aion (AION) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $894,720.64 and approximately $35.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020806 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.90 or 0.35002505 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

